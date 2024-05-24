Navy Veteran Scott Sanders Joins Ironwave’s Advisory Board

Ironwave Technologies, a radio frequency and microwave technology provider, welcomed Scott Sanders, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, to its advisory board.

In addition to his military background, Sanders brings extensive experience from the aerospace and defense industries to the Manassas, Virginia-based company, Ironwave said Thursday.

Anthony Lisuzzo, president and CEO of Ironwave, commented on Sanders’ addition to the advisory board, “Scott brings a wide range of technical and policy knowledge to Ironwave. We look forward to working with Scott to achieve are overall objectives.”

Prior to joining Ironwave, Sanders was president of ATG, president and chief technology officer at Ausley Associates and principal program director at Envistacom.

Sanders’ Flag assignments in the Navy included vice commander, Naval Forces Central Command and deputy commander, Second Fleet. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics at the Naval Academy.