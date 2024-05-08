NASA Looking Into Vendor Availability for Successor to $100M Simulation and Advanced Software Service Contract

NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center seeks to determine the availability of parties that are interested in and are capable of meeting the requirements of the Simulation and Advanced Software Services II solicitation and has issued a request for information for the effort.

The SASS II solicitation aims to provide specialized simulation and advanced software services in order to produce tools, processes and software that would benefit various users across the agency, including those on the International Space Station and those who are part of the Artemis programs, according to a sources sought notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

SASS II will serve as a follow-on to the $100 million NASA Simulation and Advanced Software Service contract, which is held by Metecs. The contract, which the company secured in 2020, will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.

The government will use the information collected to determine the method of procurement.

Interested parties have until June 7 to respond.