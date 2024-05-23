in Artificial Intelligence, News

NASA, IBM Research Build AI Model to Back Weather, Climate Applications; Karen St. Germain Quoted

Karen St. Germain / NASA
NASA, IBM Research Build AI Model to Back Weather, Climate Applications; Karen St. Germain Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

IBM Research and NASA have developed an artificial intelligence model that could help detect and predict natural disasters and severe weather patterns, improve spatial resolution on global climate simulations and create targeted forecasts using localized observations, among other applications.

NASA said Wednesday the AI model, called the Privthi-weather-climate foundational model, will be unveiled later this year on the machine learning and data science platform Hugging Face.

The NASA foundation model will help us produce a tool that people can use: weather, seasonal and climate projections to help inform decisions on how to prepare, respond and mitigate,” Karen St. Germain, director of the Earth Science Division at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

The foundational AI model, which was trained on the space agency’s Modern-Era Retrospective analysis for Research and Applications or MERRA-2 data, can scale to regional and global areas without compromising resolutions.

IBM Research and NASA developed the Privthi-weather-climate model with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Stanford University, Colorado State University, University of Alabama in Huntsville and other offices within the space agency.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Google Secures FedRAMP High Authorization for Additional Cloud Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Google Secures FedRAMP High Authorization for Additional Cloud Services
Edge Autonomy Expanding Huntsville Facility to Meet Increasing Demand; Joshua Stinson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Edge Autonomy Expanding Huntsville Facility to Meet Increasing Demand; Joshua Stinson Quoted