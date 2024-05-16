NASA Eyes August Release of RFP for Test Facility Operations, Maintenance & Engineering III Contract

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland plans to release a request for proposals in August for the third iteration of a contract to procure manufacturing and development, engineering and maintenance services to support aeronautics and space-related testing at GRC’s laboratories and test facilities.

The space agency intends to compete the Test Facility Operations, Maintenance and Engineering III contract as an 8(a) small business set-aside program, according to a presolicitation notice published Wednesday on SAM.gov.

TFOME III also covers technician support, operations, inspection and certification support services.

The incumbent contractor is HX5 Sierra, which received the potential 10-year, $363 million TFOME II contract in 2015.

GRC intends to issue the RFP by Aug. 22 and accept proposals through Oct. 7.

Interested stakeholders should submit their technical and contractual questions no later than June 14.