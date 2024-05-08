Mitre Announces Federal AI Sandbox Capability; NVIDIA’s Anthony Robbins Quoted

Mitre is establishing a new capability to provide researchers and developers the computing power needed to train and test generative artificial intelligence, large language models and other AI tools for use in the federal government.

The nonprofit organization said Tuesday it will use NVIDIA‘s DGX SuperPOD system to support its Federal AI Sandbox, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Mitre expects the Federal AI Sandbox to help developers advance AI experimentation and prototyping work to build AI tools that could support the federal government in areas such as national security, transportation, health care and climate.

“MITRE’s purchase of a DGX SuperPOD to assist the federal government in its development of AI initiatives will turbocharge the U.S. federal government’s efforts to leverage the power of AI,” said Anthony Robbins, vice president of public sector at NVIDIA.

“AI has enormous potential to improve government services for citizens and solve big challenges, like transportation and cyber security,” added Robbins, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

Agencies can access Mitre’s sandbox capabilities through contracts with any of the six federally funded research and development centers that the nonprofit runs for the government.