Mike McDermott Named Chief Growth Officer at 22nd Century Technologies

Mike McDermott, former chief operating officer at National Capitol Contracting, has joined 22nd Century Technologies as chief growth officer, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

22nd Century Technologies CEO Anil Sharma shared that McDermott will have oversight of all business development efforts and will support proposal development, marketing, mergers and acquisitions and congressional outreach.

“He is an accomplished sales and operational executive with a consistent track record of both growing companies and helping improve overall quality of operations,” Sharma said of McDermott.

The new 22nd Century Technologies CGO has more than two decades of federal government experience. Aside from working at NCC, the executive also served as president of InquisIT, CEO of ATA and president of Phacil.

“I am honored and excited to be joining an industry disrupter and look forward to continuing the bold sales strategies to achieve the next chapter of growth for 22nd Century,” said McDermott.