in Executive Moves, News

Michael Barnes Joins Digantara as VP of Government Sales

Michael Barnes
Michael Barnes Joins Digantara as VP of Government Sales

Michael Barnes, formerly a director at LeoLabs, has been appointed vice president of government sales of Digantara, an India-based space technology start-up focused on traffic management and space situational awareness, according to his LinkedIn post.

In his new role, Barnes will lead Digantara’s government sales efforts in the U.S. and help strengthen its collaboration with the federal government and industry partners to boost space safety and sustainability.

Barnes most recently oversaw the government sales activities of LeoLabs, a California-based provider of space domain awareness tools.

Before that, he was director of enterprise sales at technology consulting services provider Network Runners, director of U.S. government sales at BlackBerry Mobile and VP of government sector at Label Insight.

He also held director-level roles in marketing and sales at Molex Connected Enterprise Solutions, Advanced Computer Concepts and Uniplus Consultants.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NASA Eyes August Release of RFP for Test Facility Operations, Maintenance & Engineering III Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA Eyes August Release of RFP for Test Facility Operations, Maintenance & Engineering III Contract
ISS Releases Funding Opportunity for Advanced Technology Development Projects - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ISS Releases Funding Opportunity for Advanced Technology Development Projects