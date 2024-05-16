Michael Barnes Joins Digantara as VP of Government Sales

Michael Barnes, formerly a director at LeoLabs, has been appointed vice president of government sales of Digantara, an India-based space technology start-up focused on traffic management and space situational awareness, according to his LinkedIn post.

In his new role, Barnes will lead Digantara’s government sales efforts in the U.S. and help strengthen its collaboration with the federal government and industry partners to boost space safety and sustainability.

Barnes most recently oversaw the government sales activities of LeoLabs, a California-based provider of space domain awareness tools.

Before that, he was director of enterprise sales at technology consulting services provider Network Runners, director of U.S. government sales at BlackBerry Mobile and VP of government sector at Label Insight.

He also held director-level roles in marketing and sales at Molex Connected Enterprise Solutions, Advanced Computer Concepts and Uniplus Consultants.