MetTel Secures Spot on $2.7B Navy Wireless Mobility Services Contract; Don Parente Quoted

MetTel has been awarded a spot on a potential 10-year, $2.7 billion multi-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Department of Defense contract to provide wireless mobility services across various U.S. locations.

In a statement Thursday, Don Parente , vice president of sales and solution architecture at MetTel Federal, said: “MetTel’s network aggregation capabilities can provide wireless services from local and national carriers to all military personnel through one customer portal and one bill, making MetTel a single source for mobile communications.”

“Among our wireless services, we anticipate that Mobile Device as a Service and IoT SingleSIM technology will be particularly useful to the DoD,” Parente added.

MDaaS offers enterprise mobile device management tools, while SingleSIM ensures connectivity to the strongest carrier signal for IoT applications.