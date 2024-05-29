Maximus Appoints Garrett Smiley as Digital Infrastructure & Tech Strategy VP, Chief of Staff to CDIO

Garrett Smiley, a federal information technology industry executive, has joined Maximus as vice president of digital infrastructure and technology strategy and chief of staff to the chief digital and information officer.

He announced his move to Maximus in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

In this capacity, Smiley will provide operational oversight, executive and decision support, project leadership and strategic planning support for artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, cloud capabilities and digital infrastructure, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He will also serve as an adviser to CDIO on technology strategies, cross-functional projects, tech trends analysis, budget management and resource allocation matters.

Derrick Pledger, a former senior VP at Leidos and a U.S. Army veteran, assumed the CDIO position at Maximus in January.

Smiley most recently served as chief security adviser at Modern Technology Solutions Inc.

Prior to MTSI, he was chief information security officer and VP of information security at Serco‘s U.S. arm.

He held chief security officer roles at General Dynamics Information Technology and ManTech.