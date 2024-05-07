Maxar Intelligence, Lockheed Sign Agreement to Improve F-35 Simulator Experience; Susanne Hake Quoted

Maxar Intelligence and Lockheed Martin will streamline the purchase and delivery of geospatial products for the F-35 fighter jet’s flight simulation and training platform under a new agreement.

Maxar said Monday the long-term agreement with Lockheed seeks to standardize licensing, pricing and requirements for its products, including Dynamic imagery basemaps and Precision3D Data Suite, as part of efforts to improve the F-35 Full Mission Simulator or FMS.

FMS works to help improve F-35 pilot training and mission rehearsal by providing a realistic representation of operating environments.

Dynamic and Precision3D are designed to produce three-dimensional models and high-resolution images of the Earth.

Susanne Hake, general manager of the U.S. government business at Maxar Intelligence, said the company is excited to broaden its partnership with Lockheed and further enhance the FMS experience.

“Maxar’s geospatial products, particularly Precision3D, are critical to the success of this system. They enable the highly accurate, precise simulated real-world environments that are brought to life in the FMS, creating an immersive experience that helps improve pilot safety and enhance mission success,” added Hake.