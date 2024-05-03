Maxar Intelligence Deploys WorldView Legion Satellites Onboard SpaceX Falcon Rocket; Dan Smoot Quoted

Maxar Intelligence has launched its first two high-resolution Earth imagery and mapping satellites with solar arrays onboard a SpaceX Falcon rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The company said Thursday the satellites deployed their solar arrays after launch and began receiving and transmitting signals, indicating that the spacecraft perform well in space where they will be joined by four additional satellites to form Maxar Intelligence’s WorldView Legion constellation.

The six-satellite constellation will be equipped with an optical instrument manufactured by RTX business Raytheon to provide Earth imagery with a resolution of 30 cm.

“These first-of-a-kind satellites will extend the quality and capability of our industry-leading constellation, tripling our ability to collect 30 cm-class imagery with high revisit rates and at more varied times throughout the day—meaning faster, more actionable insights for our customers,” said Dan Smoot, CEO of Maxar Intelligence.

Chris Johnson, CEO of Maxar Space Systems, said the additional four WorldView Legion satellites are scheduled to launch later in 2024.