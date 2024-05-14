ManTech Secures $110M USAF Award for IT Modernization Services; David Hathaway Quoted

ManTech will help the U.S. Air Force transform its human capital information technology profile under a new $110 million contract.

The award will run for three years and cover the modernization of data and enterprise architectures and platforms as well as the incorporation of artificial intelligence into human capital business processes, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Tuesday.

“By implementing effective organizational change management strategies, ManTech aims to enhance the user experience for Air Force personnel and reduce overall sustainment costs,” explained ManTech Defense Sector President David Hathaway .

The enterprise will use commercial off-the-shelf software-as-a-service technologies to meet the USAF’s demands.

Douglas Hammer , executive director of ManTech’s mission support solutions practice, said this contract win reflects the organization’s ‘team of teams’ approach to providing digital services. A driving force behind this award, he said, was the “expertise and talent across multiple practice areas” that was an “outstanding differentiator” from the competition.

This contract is the second Air Force award ManTech has received this year. It follows a $44 million recompete contract issued in March, under which the company is supporting the Secretary of the Air Force’s Office of Studies and Analysis with software development services .

ManTech won another recent USAF award in November 2023 for various mission IT support services . The contract is valued at $261 million and encompasses intelligence systems engineering and cyber-related activities.

