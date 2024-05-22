Macquarie Capital Makes Investment in Earth Resources Technology

Macquarie Capital, a global financial services group, announced investing in Earth Resources Technology, a data systems and technology company that supports federal government agencies.

In a press release Tuesday, Jared Doskow, senior managing director at Macquarie Capital Growth and Technology, said, “We look forward to supporting ERT in expanding its client base, adding additional capacity and service offerings, and seeking opportunities to drive further growth.”

“This investment is a significant milestone and opportunity for growth for ERT,” said Jingli Yang, CEO and co-founder of ERT. She added that Macquarie Capital is an ideal partner as ERT works to deepen its existing government relationships while diversifying and expanding into adjacent markets.

Doskow and Larry Handen, senior managing director and head of the growth and technology team at Macquarie Capital, will join ERT’s board.

ERT offerings include artificial intelligence, data analytics, enterprise computing, research and development, satellite ground segment engineering, and development, sustainment and operations for satellite, weather, climate, ocean and environmental missions.