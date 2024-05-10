Lorin Hattrup Named Trident Systems President, General Manager at LightRidge Solutions

Lorin Hattrup , former executive general manager of L3Harris Technologies ‘ strategic missions unit, has been named president and general manager of LightRidge Solutions ‘ Trident Systems business unit.

LightRidge said Thursday that Hattrup will lead efforts to bolster Trident’s infrastructure, facilities, workforce, leadership and capabilities to address the growing demand in the space and defense sectors.

Bill Gattle , CEO of LightRidge, described Hattrup as “the right leader to guide the expansion of Trident’s production capacity,” highlighting the rising need for purpose-built space electronic services from both existing and new customers.

Hattrup brings over 23 years of experience in the defense and aerospace industry, having previously held leadership roles, including executive general manager of L3Harris’ F-35 Avionics division, along with program management and engineering positions.