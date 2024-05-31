Lockheed Unveils Engineering Facility in Alabama

Lockheed Martin has opened a 122,000-square-foot engineering facility in Huntsville, Alabama, to drive innovation and advance the development of national security capabilities.

The new facility expands Lockheed’s footprint in the state to 30 work sites and can accommodate 500 employees, the company said Thursday.

The $18 million facility will support readiness and sustainment work on the U.S. Army’s Black Hawk helicopter and other programs, including the Missile Defense Agency’s Command and Control, Battle Management and Communications system and modeling and simulation framework for the ballistic missile defense system.

The site is also home to the Lockheed Martin Rotary Wing Innovation Center, which will serve as a meeting place for Army aviation stakeholders across the military, government and industry. The center features a Sikorsky Black Hawk mission simulator and next-generation capability simulation tools.

“The crucial work being done here by our customers, our company, and our industry partners has made Alabama a key 21st-century, high-tech defense and deterrence provider that’s ramping up to ensure our troops will stay ahead of accelerating threats across every domain – land, sea, air, space, and cyber,” said Stephanie Hill, president of the rotary and mission systems business segment at Lockheed and a three-time Wash100 awardee.