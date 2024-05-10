in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed to Recapitalize Additional M270 Launchers Under $451M Army Contract

M270 MLRS launcher/Pixabay
Lockheed to Recapitalize Additional M270 Launchers Under $451M Army Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has secured a $451 million contract to recapitalize additional multiple launch rocket system launchers for the U.S. Army to upgrade the military service’s fleet of M270 self-propelled launcher platforms.

The company said Wednesday it will refurbish additional M270 systems to include the new common fire control system, improved armored cabs and new engines.

“The modernization effort will add additional capability to the combat-proven launcher and ensure the M270-series launcher remains highly effective, reliable and interoperable with NATO forces for decades to come,” said Jay Price, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed.

The M720 upgrade is aimed at allowing the MLRS to fire Lockheed’s next-generation munitions, including the extended-range variant of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and Precision Strike Missile.

The recapitalization effort also seeks to extend the mobile launcher’s life until 2050.

MLRS is transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft and capable of firing GMLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles.

POC - 2024 Army Summit

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Army Summit on June 13. Register here to save your seat at the event and hear from Army officials about their most urgent priorities for 2024 and beyond.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Air Force & Space Force Veteran Elvert Gardner Joins Aperio Global - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force & Space Force Veteran Elvert Gardner Joins Aperio Global
Tetra Tech's Government Services Group Expands With Addition of Convergence; Dan Batrack Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group Expands With Addition of Convergence; Dan Batrack Quoted