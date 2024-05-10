Lockheed to Recapitalize Additional M270 Launchers Under $451M Army Contract

Lockheed Martin has secured a $451 million contract to recapitalize additional multiple launch rocket system launchers for the U.S. Army to upgrade the military service’s fleet of M270 self-propelled launcher platforms.

The company said Wednesday it will refurbish additional M270 systems to include the new common fire control system, improved armored cabs and new engines.

“The modernization effort will add additional capability to the combat-proven launcher and ensure the M270-series launcher remains highly effective, reliable and interoperable with NATO forces for decades to come,” said Jay Price, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed.

The M720 upgrade is aimed at allowing the MLRS to fire Lockheed’s next-generation munitions, including the extended-range variant of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and Precision Strike Missile.

The recapitalization effort also seeks to extend the mobile launcher’s life until 2050.

MLRS is transportable via C-17 and C-5 aircraft and capable of firing GMLRS rockets and Army Tactical Missile System missiles.