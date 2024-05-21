in News

Lockheed Tests PAC-3 MSE Missile With Virtualized Aegis Combat System

Photo by Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin has demonstrated the ability of its Patriot Advanced Capability‑3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor to intercept a live target using the U.S. Navy’s virtualized Aegis Weapon System at the company’s White Sands Missile Range facility in New Mexico.

During the flight test, the PAC-3 MSE missile was fired from an MK-70 containerized launch platform and targeted a cruise missile, showcasing its capacity to defend against advanced missile threats, Lockheed said.

Tom Copeman, vice president of strategy and naval programs at Lockheed, said the PAC-3 MSE missile and the virtualized Aegis Weapon System could deliver a proven integrated air and missile defense capability to the U.S.

PAC-3 uses a two-pulse solid rocket motor and Hit-to-Kill technology to engage ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile threats.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

