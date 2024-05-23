Lockheed Martin Board Welcomes Former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson

Heather Wilson, the 24th Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, was elected to the board of directors of Lockheed Martin, effective May 22.

In a statement published Wednesday, Jim Taiclet, chair, president and CEO of Lockheed, said the deep industry knowledge and extensive leadership experience of Wilson will be an asset as the defense company continues to drive innovation and provide customers with security products and services.

“Heather has a proven track record in government, academia and the private sector, and I look forward to her strategic insight as a member of the board,” Taiclet, also a two-time Wash100 awardee, added.

Wilson, an independent director on the Lockheed board, will support the Classified Business and Security Committee.

Aside from the defense contractor, she also serves on the board of directors of the public sector business of Google and on the National Science Board, which has oversight of the National Science Foundation.

Her career also includes time as a House representative of New Mexico, serving on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Currently, Wilson is the president of the University of Texas at El Paso.