in Contract Awards, News

Leonardo DRS Tapped to Build Upgraded KC-46 Aerial Refueling Operator Stations

Boeing KC-46A / Boeing
Leonardo DRS Tapped to Build Upgraded KC-46 Aerial Refueling Operator Stations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leonardo DRS has secured a contract from Boeing‘s defense, space and security business to build and deliver next-generation aerial refueling operator stations for the U.S. Air Force’s KC-46 Pegasus refueling tanker aircraft fleet.

The company said Tuesday it will produce the AROS 2.0 units at its manufacturing center of excellence in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to replace the first-generation AROS refueling operator stations.

With more than 85 consoles fielded to date, AROS allows aerial refueling operators to perform missions while seated near the pilot and other crew members.

The system replaces legacy tankers that use a single boom operated while lying in a prone position in the tail and looking through a window.

Leonardo DRS will deliver the upgraded AROS to Boeing for integration into the aerial refueling tankers ahead of delivery to the Air Force.

In November 2023, Boeing secured a $2.3 billion contract modification for the 10th production lot of the Air Force’s KC-46A Pegasus program.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Viasat Partners With Loft Orbital for Real-Time Space Relay Service Demonstration - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Viasat Partners With Loft Orbital for Real-Time Space Relay Service Demonstration
DMI, Appvance Partner to Deliver Generative AI for Software Quality Testing; Gary Wang Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DMI, Appvance Partner to Deliver Generative AI for Software Quality Testing; Gary Wang Quoted