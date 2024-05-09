Leonardo DRS Tapped to Build Upgraded KC-46 Aerial Refueling Operator Stations

Leonardo DRS has secured a contract from Boeing‘s defense, space and security business to build and deliver next-generation aerial refueling operator stations for the U.S. Air Force’s KC-46 Pegasus refueling tanker aircraft fleet.

The company said Tuesday it will produce the AROS 2.0 units at its manufacturing center of excellence in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to replace the first-generation AROS refueling operator stations.

With more than 85 consoles fielded to date, AROS allows aerial refueling operators to perform missions while seated near the pilot and other crew members.

The system replaces legacy tankers that use a single boom operated while lying in a prone position in the tail and looking through a window.

Leonardo DRS will deliver the upgraded AROS to Boeing for integration into the aerial refueling tankers ahead of delivery to the Air Force.

In November 2023, Boeing secured a $2.3 billion contract modification for the 10th production lot of the Air Force’s KC-46A Pegasus program.