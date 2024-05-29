Leonardo DRS Books Contract for Naval Radar Enhancement Support

Leonardo DRS has secured a contract valued at over $26 million from the U.S. Navy to provide design agent and engineering services to modernize the service branch’s AN/SPQ-9B radar system.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver system engineering, software development, hardware design, installation, safety, test, product updates, system upgrade and configuration management support.

Work under the contract extends the company’s support for the surface surveillance and target acquisition radar for the last six years.

AN/SPQ-9B is an X-band radar designed for littoral operations. It has a pulse doppler design, frequency agility and high clutter reduction capabilities to enable simultaneous and automatic detection and tracking of low-altitude threats including missiles, aircraft and unmanned vehicles.