Leidos to Support NGA Geospatial Processing Modernization Efforts Under $206M Award; Roy Stevens Quoted

Leidos has won a potential five-year, $206 million contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to help modernize geospatial processing.

Issued as part of the agency’s Exploitation Services Program, the contract, called Maru, covers several relevant areas, including software development, sustainment and technology insertion and testing and user acceptance as well as the deployment of enterprise-wide analytic capabilities , Leidos announced from Reston, Virginia on Wednesday.

Roy Stevens , president of the company’s National Security Sector and a previous Wash100 Award winner, called attention to the “deluge of data” geospatial analysts and data scientists now face “at a demanding pace.”

“Leidos’ intelligence analysts and software experts are working together to create better geospatial tools to support NGA’s mission,” he said.

Work under the single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is intended to support day-to-day operations such as imagery and geospatial analysis and data and imagery science.

Leidos recently won another contract from the NGA, a $33.5 million IDIQ for the sustainment and management of analytics systems and services . Responsibilities under this contract are similar to Maru, encompassing software development, systems engineering, integration and operations support services.

The enterprise also won a Defense Intelligence Agency award in February, under which it will design and implement the Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination system for the agency’s Open Source Intelligence Integration Center.

