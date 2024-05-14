Kevin O’Buckley Named Intel Foundry Services SVP, GM

Kevin O’Buckley, a more than 25-year semiconductor industry veteran, has joined Intel’s executive leadership team to succeed the retiring Stuart Pann as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s Foundry Services business segment.

The company said Monday that Pann, a 35-year Intel veteran, will leave by the end of May but will stay as an adviser to facilitate a smooth transition.

In his new role, O’Buckley will oversee Intel Foundry’s growth strategy and help develop an ecosystem of electronic design automation and intellectual property partners.

“As we continue building the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, Kevin will play a critical role in helping customers achieve their goals by leveraging Intel Foundry’s unique ability to deliver process and packaging technology through a resilient and sustainable supply chain,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

O’Buckley joined Intel Foundry from Marvell Technology, where he was SVP of hardware engineering for the custom, compute and storage group.

He held senior leadership roles at Avera Semiconductor, GlobalFoundries and IBM.

His appointment came two months after Intel announced that it could receive $8.5 billion in potential CHIPS and Science Act funding under a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms signed with the Department of Commerce.

In April, the Department of Defense selected Intel Foundry for the third phase of its Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes-Commercial program, allowing the business segment to further develop and test chip tape-outs and prototypes.