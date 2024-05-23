in Contract Awards, News

KCI-Acuity to Continue Software Modernization Work for DHS

KCI-Acuity logo
KCI-Acuity to Continue Software Modernization Work for DHS - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded a five-year contract to the joint venture between Kalani Consulting and Acuity to sustain and modernize the software systems of the department’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement division.

Acuity said Tuesday KCI-Acuity will maintain and enhance the Office of Detention Oversight’s inspection modernization system and the External Reviews and Analysis Unit’s audit management and reporting system.

KCI-Acuity will work on maintaining and enhancing an ICE-tailored Microsoft Dynamics 365 software, which IMS and AMRS are using.

Previously, the information technology services provider secured a three-year contract to automate ODO processes and integrate IMS with other systems used by ICE and federal agencies.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Edge Autonomy Expanding Huntsville Facility to Meet Increasing Demand; Joshua Stinson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Edge Autonomy Expanding Huntsville Facility to Meet Increasing Demand; Joshua Stinson Quoted
Northrop Grumman Subjects Digitally Designed Solid Rocket Motor System to Static Fire Test - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Grumman Subjects Digitally Designed Solid Rocket Motor System to Static Fire Test