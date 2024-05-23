KCI-Acuity to Continue Software Modernization Work for DHS

The Department of Homeland Security has awarded a five-year contract to the joint venture between Kalani Consulting and Acuity to sustain and modernize the software systems of the department’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement division.

Acuity said Tuesday KCI-Acuity will maintain and enhance the Office of Detention Oversight’s inspection modernization system and the External Reviews and Analysis Unit’s audit management and reporting system.

KCI-Acuity will work on maintaining and enhancing an ICE-tailored Microsoft Dynamics 365 software, which IMS and AMRS are using.

Previously, the information technology services provider secured a three-year contract to automate ODO processes and integrate IMS with other systems used by ICE and federal agencies.