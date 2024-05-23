KBR to Provide Health & Wellness Support Services Under $43B DHA IDIQ; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has secured a spot on a 10-year, $43 billion Defense Health Agency contract vehicle.

As one of 11 awardees on the multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, KBR will compete for task orders focused on health and wellness support for service members and their families, the company announced from Houston, Texas on Thursday.

Byron Bright , president of the KBR’s Government Solutions U.S. arm and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said the Medical Q Coded Support and Services Next Generation contract “expands upon KBR’s dedication to supporting military personnel and their loved ones by improving their resilience and well-being.”

Services under the IDIQ will be delivered to Department of Defense Military Treatment Facilities both within and outside the continental U.S. and include dental, physician and nurse medical assistance. Through the contract, KBR will manage and staff these institutions to aid in treatment and recovery efforts and boost the well-being of military personnel and their families.

KBR has previously worked on other federal healthcare projects, including NASA’s Human Health and Performance Contract, which provides biomedical, medical and health services across the full scope of human spaceflight programs at the Houston-located Johnson Space Center.

The enterprise has also collaborated with the U.S. Special Operations Command under its Preservation of the Force and Family initiative, an effort to enhance mission readiness and performance through holistic human performance programs.

“We are thrilled to have a chance to expand our health and human performance services and see the positive impact on the quality of care for our service members and their families,” said Bright.