KBR Secures Spot on Potential $2B Contract to Provide Global Contingency Services for Navy Facilities; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has landed a position on a potential $2 billion multiple-award contract from the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to deliver contingency services for U.S. Navy facilities globally.

The company said Monday it could bid on task orders to provide short-term facility services during natural disasters, humanitarian aid, military operations and, when needed, fill in for current contractors.

The award encompasses an array of responsibilities, such as information technology support and management, force protection, airfield and port operations, healthcare support, fleet and family readiness and utilities and transportation services.

Work is expected to be completed in October 2032.