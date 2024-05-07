KBR Secures Spot on Potential $2B Contract to Provide Global Contingency Services for Navy Facilities; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has landed a position on a potential $2 billion multiple-award contract from the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command to deliver contingency services for U.S. Navy facilities globally.
The company said Monday it could bid on task orders to provide short-term facility services during natural disasters, humanitarian aid, military operations and, when needed, fill in for current contractors.
The award encompasses an array of responsibilities, such as information technology support and management, force protection, airfield and port operations, healthcare support, fleet and family readiness and utilities and transportation services.
Work is expected to be completed in October 2032.
“With our decades of experience supporting the U.S. military worldwide, KBR leverages our global supply chain, agile workforce and rapid deployment capabilities to respond to the Navy’s needs and to conduct contingency operations anywhere in the world. And with a growing emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region, KBR is positioned to expand support to the Navy in INDOPACOM,” said Byron Bright, president of U.S. government solutions at KBR and a Wash100 awardee.