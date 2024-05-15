in Executive Moves, News

Kathryn Van Vleck Named VP of Capture Excellence at ASRC Federal


Kathryn Van Vleck, a business development executive with over 15 years of industry experience, has been named vice president of capture excellence at ASRC Federal, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She joined the Reston, Virginia-headquartered information technology services company from V2X, where she served as an executive director for more than five years.

Prior to joining V2X, Van Vleck was a VP at Sallyport Global, a Caliburn International subsidiary that offers protective, security and mission support services to government and commercial customers.

Before that, she held VP roles at risk management and humanitarian company Constellis and DynCorp International, an Amentum company.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

