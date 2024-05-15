Kathryn Van Vleck Named VP of Capture Excellence at ASRC Federal

Kathryn Van Vleck, a business development executive with over 15 years of industry experience, has been named vice president of capture excellence at ASRC Federal, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She joined the Reston, Virginia-headquartered information technology services company from V2X, where she served as an executive director for more than five years.

Prior to joining V2X, Van Vleck was a VP at Sallyport Global, a Caliburn International subsidiary that offers protective, security and mission support services to government and commercial customers.

Before that, she held VP roles at risk management and humanitarian company Constellis and DynCorp International, an Amentum company.