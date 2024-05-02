Johns Hopkins APL Books $493M Space Force Systems Engineering Services Contract

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory has secured a $493.2 million contract to provide space systems engineering services to the U.S. Space Force.

Johns Hopkins APL will perform technical support tasks, systems engineering and specialized research and development under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Space System Command awarded the contract on a sole source basis and will obligate $3 million in fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Work will occur in El Segundo, California, with an expected completion date of May 1, 2031.

The contract builds on the existing partnership between Johns Hopkins APL and the Space Force. In June 2023, the university was awarded a $49.7 million contract to perform research and development work to support the service branch’s architecture requirements.