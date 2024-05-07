in Executive Moves, News

John Lucio Named Senior Director for Government Relations at BWX Technologies

John Lucio, formerly senior vice president at Ervin Graves Strategy Group, has been named senior director for government relations at BWX Technologies.

In his new role, Lucio will focus on strengthening BWXT’s relationships with defense and civilian agencies and advancing support for various Department of Defense programs, including the production of naval nuclear reactors for U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers, the company said Wednesday.

Prior to joining Ervin Graves, Lucio was a professional staff member in the U.S. Senate for five years and helped manage appropriations on shipbuilding programs, procurement, research and development and sustainment programs.

Lucio is a retired U.S. Navy commissioned officer who held leadership roles in shipbuilding acquisitions and submarine operations.

His Navy career includes time as director of government affairs for undersea warfare with the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

