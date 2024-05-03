John Jansen Named Next CEO of Advanced Technology International

John Jansen , formerly managing director of the Europe, Middle East and Africa business unit at Luminator Technology Group, will assume the role of CEO at Advanced Technology International in July.

ATI said Thursday Jansen will succeed Chris Van Metre and serve as a board member in addition to his CEO position.

“John will take ATI to even greater heights and enhance the value delivered to all of ATI’s stakeholders,” remarked Charlie Young, ATI’s board chair.

Jansen previously spent over three decades in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a lieutenant general in 2021.

He held various leadership positions, including deputy commandant for programs and resources, chairman of the board of directors for the Marine Corps Community Services and commandant of the Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.