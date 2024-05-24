Jennifer Dugan Appointed Operations VP at Tria Federal

Jennifer Dugan, a Washington, D.C.-based executive with over two decades of industry experience, was elevated to the role of vice president of operations at Tria Federal, where she most recently worked as director.

She announced her promotion at the middle-market information technology and advisory services provider via LinkedIn post Thursday.

Prior to joining Tria Federal, Dugan worked for more than 20 years at UCS, an IT services and consulting firm that merged with Federal Advisory Partners and Favor TechConsulting in March 2023 to form Tria Federal and deliver innovative digital transformation offerings to federal government agencies.

She initially served as lead business analyst at UCS and held project and program management roles for a decade before becoming a director.

Dugan began her career as a business analyst at CGI.

Tria Federal also announced several executive movements in recent months, naming Larry Bradshaw as chief financial officer, Fabian Plath as chief growth officer, John Cho as chief technology officer and Brian Wagner as vice president of marketing and communications.