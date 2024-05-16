ISS Releases Funding Opportunity for Advanced Technology Development Projects

The International Space Station National Laboratory is offering up to $750,000 in funding for research projects that would leverage the orbiting laboratory’s space-based environment.

The solicitation is open to a wide array of research areas, such as chemical and material synthesis in space, translational medicine, in-space edge computing and in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing, the ISS announced on Tuesday.

Proposed projects should focus on the development, testing and maturation of “products and processes that have a demonstrated potential to produce near-term and positive direct or indirect economic impact” and align with the ISS’ goals of benefiting life on Earth and establishing commerce in low Earth orbit.

Hardware prototype testing is one area highlighted in the solicitation. This category includes semiconductors, robotics, remote sensing, satellite technologies and more.

By issuing these funds, the ISS also aims to improve processes for high-throughput investigations, spaceflight research and the development and use of space-based data to model industrial systems.

Other target areas include developing novel production approaches, testing new materials and exploiting materials with unique characteristics as well as improving disease modeling, drug development and drug delivery and diagnostic activities.

The solicitation also intends to promote the use of space station remote sensing data to enhance geospatial analytics for private sector enterprises.

Proposals will be chosen using a two-step process in which the ISS will review concept summaries before selecting specific organizations to submit full proposals for final consideration.

Submissions for the first round are due on July 12, and full proposals will be accepted through October 2.