Integral Federal Moves HQ to Virginia

Integral Federal , an intelligence and national security services provider, has relocated its headquarters from Rockville, Maryland, to McLean, Virginia, in a bid to bolster operations and drive innovation.

The move aims to capitalize on the advantages offered by Fairfax County, including a supportive business environment, access to a highly skilled workforce and a diverse community of industry leaders, Integral Federal said Thursday.

Wayne Wilkinson, the company’s president and CEO, remarked, “By establishing our presence closer to our customers, we aim to strengthen our relationships by having the opportunity for more frequent and meaningful interactions.”

Integral Federal operates from three other sites, including two in Virginia and one in Maryland.