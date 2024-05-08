in Contract Awards, News

Integral Federal JV Books Treasury Bureau Contract for Contact Center Surge and Management Services

Integral Federal joint venture Derivative has secured a contract to deliver surge and management support services for the Beneficial Ownership Contact Center of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, a bureau under the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Derivative will enhance FinCEN’s joint application service desk/business operations center by deploying skilled personnel capable of delivering Tier 1 and Tier 2 technical support activities for customers, Integral Federal said Monday.

Moreover, the JV will provide support to ensure FinCEN can manage and scale contact center resources as needed.

FinCEN’s contact center reinforces the bureau’s mission to safeguard the financial system from illicit use and money laundering.

Written by Kacey Roberts

