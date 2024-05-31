in Contract Awards, News

IBM Secures Air Force Contract for NorthPole Chip Software & Hardware

IBM Northpole microchip / research.ibm.com
IBM Secures Air Force Contract for NorthPole Chip Software & Hardware - top government contractors - best government contracting event

IBM will provide the U.S. Air Force with a new chip prototype for test and demonstration under a three-year, $48.2 million cost reimbursement contract.

The Department of Defense said Thursday IBM Almaden Research Center’s contract work includes research, design, development and delivery of NorthPole Hub hardware and software.

The research lab will also be responsible for the architecture’s implementation, integration and documentation, with efforts expected to be completed by May 28, 2027.

According to a Science article IBM quoted, NorthPole, using the ResNet-50 model as a benchmark, is considerably more efficient than common 12-nm GPUs and 14-nm CPUs. The chip was fabricated with a 12-nm node process, contains 22 billion transistors in 800 square millimeters and has 256 cores and can perform 2,048 operations per core per cycle at 8-bit precision.

The company won against one other bidder in a competitive acquisition for the contract.

The Air Force Research Laboratory, which serves as the contracting activity, is obligating $500,000 from fiscal 2024 research and development funds to IBM at the time of the award.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Palantir Receives Prototype OTA From DOD Chief Digital & AI Office; Akash Jain Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Palantir Receives Prototype OTA From DOD Chief Digital & AI Office; Akash Jain Quoted
Lockheed Unveils Engineering Facility in Alabama - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Unveils Engineering Facility in Alabama