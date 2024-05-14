HPE, Intel Deliver Aurora Exascale Supercomputer to Argonne National Laboratory

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Intel have delivered the Aurora exascale supercomputer to the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois, providing researchers access to an artificial intelligence-capable system with a computing capacity of one quintillion operations per second.

Aurora is built with the HPE Cray EX supercomputer and uses the HPE Slingshot high-performance fabric that enables high-speed networking across its over 10,000 compute blades equipped with Intel Data Center GPU Max Series processors and Intel Xeon CPU Max Series processors, HPE said Monday.

Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager of high performance computing and AI infrastructure solutions at HPE, said Aurora has “massive compute capabilities to make breakthrough scientific discoveries and help solve the world’s toughest problems.”

“The Aurora supercomputer was designed to support the research and science communities within the HPC and AI space,” said Ogi Brkic, VP and general manager of data center AI solutions at Intel.

In April 2023, Argonne researchers began using Sunspot, a two-rack testbed computer, to prepare scientific codes for the Aurora.

HPE, Intel and Argonne finished the installation of 10,624 compute blades into the Aurora exascale supercomputer in June 2023.