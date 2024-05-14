in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, News

Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Pragyansmita Nayak Discusses Value of Data Categorization for Federal Agencies

Effective data categorization makes it possible to easily determine which information is essential to a given operation or decision, making the process “pivotal” to federal agencies undergoing transformation driven by an evolving technological landscape, according to Pragyansmita Nayak, chief data scientist at Hitachi Vantara Federal.

Effective categorization also brings the added benefits of improving stakeholder access to an agency’s data ecosystem and reducing the costs associated with having to sift through unnecessary information, Nayak said in an opinion column Cyber Defense Magazine published.

Of particular value to the effort of data categorization is artificial intelligence. For Nayak, AI can help ensure that data is categorized in an accurate and consistent manner.

The Hitachi Vantara Federal official also notes AI’s role in enhancing an agency’s cybersecurity, by automating the process of identifying and disposing of obsolete or redundant data. The retention of unnecessary data increases an agency’s attack surface.

Written by Jerry Petersen

