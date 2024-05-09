Hector Collazo Takes on New CTO Role at IPTA

Hector Collazo, former Sev1Tech and Agile Defense executive, has assumed the newly created chief technology officer post at IPTA, a federal information technology and professional services firm.

“As CTO, Hector will lead our innovation strategy, ensuring we remain ahead of the curve and continuously deliver on IPTA’s mission to serve our federal customers with transformative IT enterprise solutions,” IPTA CEO Bill Williams said in a statement published Thursday.

Collazo will build on his most recent experience as Sev1Tech CTO to drive IPTA’s development and execution of technology-focused efforts in support of company growth. He will also be responsible for ensuring that technological investments are aligned with business goals and that innovation and experimentation are integrated into workplace culture.

Aside from his previous CTO post, Collazo worked as vice president of mission technology and innovations at Sev1Tech. His over 15-year career also includes time serving as an Agile Defense director in charge of its overall IT functions.

Further commenting on Collazo’s move, Williams said, “I’m looking forward to leveraging cross-functional collaboration to conceptualize, develop and launch game-changing products and services that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.”

Collazo’s joining IPTA came on the heels of the firm’s promotion of Valerie Cawthron to VP of human resources and its appointment of Mary Ann Carlson as first chief growth officer.