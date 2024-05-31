in News

HawkEye 360 Opens Satellite Vibration Testing Facility in Virginia

Logo/PR Newswire
HawkEye 360 Opens Satellite Vibration Testing Facility in Virginia

HawkEye 360 has opened a new laboratory space within its advanced research and development and manufacturing facility in Herndon, Virginia, that will support vibration testing of the company’s satellite clusters.

The new Vibration Testing Facility features an electrodynamic shaker system that includes an H-series shaker with an ST series slip-table and magnesium head expander and simulates intense launch and space conditions, HawkEye said Wednesday.

“By streamlining the assembly, integration, and testing processes in one location, we can deliver mission-critical data to our customers more efficiently and effectively,” said Tyler Lewandowski, director of satellite assembly, integration and test at HawkEye.

The Vibe Facility, which houses a shaker table and an existing large thermal chamber from Thermotron, will initially test HawkEye’s Cluster 11 satellites, which will join its satellite constellation for geolocating radio frequency signals.

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

