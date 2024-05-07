GSA Seeks Feedback on Draft Solicitation for Pool 1 of Ascend Cloud Services BPA

The General Services Administration has released a draft solicitation for the first pool of the potential eight-year Ascend blanket purchase agreement to meet the U.S. federal government’s needs for cloud services and related information technology professional services.

The Ascend BPA is divided into three pools and Pool 1 focuses on infrastructure-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service cloud offerings, according to the draft performance work statement published Friday in SAM.gov.

Pool 2 focuses on software-as-a-service cloud offerings and Pool 3 on cloud-related IT professional services.

The multiple-award BPA’s period of performance includes a three-year base term, a three-year option period and two one-year options.

The draft solicitation for Ascend’s first pool includes instructions to potential offerors, outlines the requirements for PaaS and IaaS offerings and incorporates the input GSA received after it released the draft PWS in December.

GSA will accept feedback and questions on the draft solicitation for Ascend BPA Pool 1 through May 17.