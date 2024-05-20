in Financial Reports, News

GovCon Index Kept Rising Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed with an average of $5,051.61 last week, a 0.39% increase from the previous week and a continuation of a five-week growth trend.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that collects and presents stock market data from 30 essential companies in the government contracting industry. Users can leverage this information to make their own determinations about the performance of each tracked organization while evaluating the current state of the broad GovCon marketplace.

Mercury Systems carried GovCon Index upward last week with an 11.56% rise. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (+5.61%) was next, and Palantir (+5.33%) followed. AeroVironment grew by 3.80%, taking fourth place, and Boeing (+3.48%) was fifth.

Though GovCon Index dropped by nearly 0.50% on Monday, it rebounded on Tuesday and continued to ascend through Friday. The highest growth was recorded on Thursday, when GovCon Index rose by 0.36%.

Written by Ireland Degges

