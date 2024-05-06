GovCon Index Continued to Ascend Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 0.88% last week, extending an upward trend that has now been present for three consecutive weeks. With this rise, the average was brought to $4,923.43.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that collects real-time stock market data from 30 of the GovCon industry’s most notable companies. This information provides users with a look into the performance of these organizations as well as the broad trends sweeping the marketplace today.

Last week’s growth trend was led by Leidos, which increased by nearly 8%. Tetra Tech, which went up by 7.34%, was the closest follower. The third spot was taken by Boeing (+6.99%), and the fourth was claimed by AeroVironment (+6.33%). Curtiss-Wright came in fifth, rising by 5.28%.

GovCon Index grew nearly every day last week, with Tuesday being the exception. That day, GovCon Index fell by 0.63%, a decrease that was mitigated by gains later in the week. The highest growth day was Friday, when GovCon Index rose by 0.58%.