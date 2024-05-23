Google Secures FedRAMP High Authorization for Additional Cloud Services

Google Public Sector has secured High authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for over 100 additional Google Cloud services and capabilities designed to support various federal mission use cases.

Leigh Palmer, vice president of technology, strategy and delivery at Google Public Sector, said in a blog post published Thursday that the FedRAMP-authorized services are accessible via Google Assured Workloads to government customers looking to support artificial intelligence, data and analytics and cybersecurity workloads.

Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, including Vertex AI, offer support across a range of workloads, including predictive analytics, translation, speech-to-text, document understanding, call center automation and analytics.

For cybersecurity, government customers can use Google Cloud platforms, such as the Google Security Operations and Security Command Center, to carry out risk management, security monitoring and threat detection and response initiatives.

The company’s data and analytics portfolio includes new capabilities designed to allow customers to perform analytics via Google Cloud’s BigQuery platform.

“The new authorization means that government agencies now have a more modern choice in cloud vendors to help them meet their missions and digitally transform via infrastructure modernization, platform enhancement, app modernization, and advanced data analytics capabilities,” Palmer said.