Glen Ives to Succeed Mark Fuller as Castellum CEO

Glen Ives will assume the CEO post at Castellum on July 1, taking over Mark Fuller’s role at the Vienna, Virginia-based cybersecurity, electronic warfare and software services company as the latter will step down to pursue other interests.

In a statement published Wednesday, Bernie Champoux, chairman of the board of directors at Castellum, thanked Fuller for his founding vision and efforts that helped established the company as a $45 million organization offering cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services capabilities.

“We now look forward to Glen leading us as we seek to increase our organic revenue growth, improve our profitability, and continue to look at accretive, capabilities-enhancing acquisitions selectively,” added Champoux.

Ives currently serves as chief operating officer of Castellum, responsible for building and growing its Navy and Marine Corps Division.

Before joining Castellum, he spent more than a decade at Sabre Systems, assuming roles of increasing responsibilities—from group vice president to CEO and president. He still holds an advisory role at the Warminster, Pennsylvania-based company.

Ives is also a retired U.S. Navy captain. He was an acquisition professional with the Naval Air Systems Command for several years before transitioning to the industry.

“I look forward to the challenge of helping Castellum continue to grow its footprint in the government services market,” said the incoming CEO.