General Atomics, USMC Wrap Up MQ-9A Block 5 Drone Training

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business and the U.S. Marine Corps have completed the MQ-9A Block 5 unmanned aircraft system training for the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One.

The company said Thursday the seven-week Weapons and Tactics Instructor program, held at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona, utilized the SkyTower I pod, which extends airborne communication capabilities for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.

WTI graduates are expected to serve as experts in deploying the MQ-9A Block 5 UAS within their squadrons.

The WTI course is an advanced training that refines tactical skills and strategies for aviation operations and is crucial for achieving full operational capability in the MAGTF Unmanned Expeditionary Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance program.

Written by Kacey Roberts

