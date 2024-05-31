in News

General Atomics Unit Tests New Unmanned Aircraft System Fuel Engine

HFE 2.0 Engine
General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems division has finished the durability testing of its new 200-horsepower heavy fuel engine for the Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system. 

The HFE 2.0 engine underwent tests simulating a 2,500-hour lifespan, including 1,250 full power take-offs and climbs to high altitudes and over 200 hours of cruise under extreme conditions.

The U.S. Army is considering the engine as a replacement for the current 180-horsepower engine in the Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS and as a key component of the modernized Gray Eagle 25M. 

Final qualification testing is set for completion in September, followed by certification from the service branch. 

GA-ASI developed the engine in collaboration with General Atomics Europe and Cosworth.

Written by Kacey Roberts

