GDIT Study Finds Scalability a Top Hurdle to Moving AI Projects to Production; Ben Gianni Quoted

A General Dynamics Information Technology study has found that 58 percent of federal government leaders consider scalability issues as the primary challenge to moving artificial intelligence projects from the pilot phase to production.

GDIT said Thursday its digital consulting practice polled 325 defense, intelligence and civilian agency officials and experts for the AI in Full Bloom study and found that 52 percent of respondents are leveraging AI for data analytics and reporting.

According to the report, 33 percent of respondents see diversity in data formats as the key characteristic leading to failures in AI projects.

“AI has the transformative potential to redefine how the government operates, makes decisions and delivers services,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

“However, transitioning AI successfully from pilot to production requires planning, technological adeptness, and organizational agility. Agencies that strategically adopt AI will be better positioned to enhance operational efficiencies and advance mission effectiveness,” added Gianni.

The research found that 60 percent of respondents stressed the need to establish clear data governance and quality standards and over half of respondents acknowledge the importance of integrating AI tools with existing workflows to align platforms with user expectations.

Seventy-three percent of federal government officials and experts called on agencies to leverage external partnerships to address technical gaps and improve project outcomes, according to the study.