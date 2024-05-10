GA-ASI to Develop Airborne Battlespace Awareness & Defense Payload for MQ-9A Aircraft

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business unit has secured a contract from U.S. Special Operations Command to develop a new airborne battlespace awareness and defense capability for the MQ-9A Block 5 remotely piloted aircraft.

ABAD will feature a next-generation software-defined radio-based electronic warfare system from BAE Systems and the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure System advanced aircraft protection system from Leonardo DRS, GA-ASI said Thursday.

The new payload will provide infrared and radio frequency threat detection and protection capability to the medium-altitude long-endurance tactical and extended-range MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft operated by U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command.

“Threat awareness and survivability are critical for MQ-9A to operate in contested environments,” said David Alexander, president of GA-ASI. “ABAD will enable the tracking of RF and IR missile threats, enable defensive measures, and real-time threat awareness for MQ-9A.”

The payload will undergo engineering and test efforts prior to installation into the MQ-9A aircraft in 2025.