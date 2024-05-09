GA-ASI, Shift5 Collaborate for MQ-9A Reaper Modernization

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. and Shift5 have joined forces to enhance the MQ-9A Reaper by integrating the latter’s platform, which features onboard cyber anomaly detection and predictive maintenance capabilities .

GA-ASI said Wednesday the platform offers essential operational and cybersecurity insights, allowing operators to make informed decisions swiftly and securely.

Furthermore, the platform supports on-premises and cloud deployment as well as offers streaming and air-gapped modes for offline and online operations.

The enhancement initiative aims to bolster mission readiness and cyber survivability for the U.S. Special Operations Command and Air Force Special Operations Command.