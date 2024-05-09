GA-ASI, Shift5 Collaborate for MQ-9A Reaper Modernization

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. and Shift5 have joined forces to enhance the MQ-9A Reaper by integrating the latter’s platform, which features onboard cyber anomaly detection and predictive maintenance capabilities.
GA-ASI said Wednesday the platform offers essential operational and cybersecurity insights, allowing operators to make informed decisions swiftly and securely.
Furthermore, the platform supports on-premises and cloud deployment as well as offers streaming and air-gapped modes for offline and online operations.
The enhancement initiative aims to bolster mission readiness and cyber survivability for the U.S. Special Operations Command and Air Force Special Operations Command.
Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit to listen to esteemed cyber experts, government leaders and industry visionaries speak on the dynamic and ever-evolving role of cyber in the public sector. Click here to register.