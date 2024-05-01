Databricks on AWS GovCloud Secures FedRAMP High Authority to Operate; Aaron Kinworthy Quoted

Databricks has secured authority to operate at the high level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program to offer its cloud-based data analytics tools to government customers.

The authorization verifies that Databricks on AWS GovCloud complies with FedRAMP High baseline and other regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Databricks said Tuesday.

“As we proudly announce Databricks’ achievement of a FedRAMP High agency ATO, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to empowering federal agencies with secure and scalable data analytics solutions,” said Aaron Kinworthy, vice president of federal sales at Databricks.

“This milestone underscores our dedication to supporting the mission-critical work of government entities while upholding the highest standards of data security and compliance,” he added.

Databricks products available in AWS GovCloud include Databricks SQL, Unity Catalog, Delta Sharing, Lakeview Dashboards and Delta Live Tables.

The offerings are initially available to government customers on the US-Gov-West-1 region.

Databricks anticipates securing provisional authorization to host the Department of Defense workloads and Impact Level 5.