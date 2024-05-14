in Executive Moves, News

Fearless Names Jacob Hsu as Executive Chair, Joe Paiva as Chief Operating Officer

Fearless has named two new executives to its leadership team to help enhance the company’s expertise in cybersecurity, national security and artificial intelligence and support growth efforts to achieve its 2023 vision.

Joe Paiva, former regional vice president of global go to market at Salesforce, was named chief operating officer of Fearless, while Jacob Hsu, former CEO of technology companies Catalyte, Symbio and Epitome Software, was appointed executive chair, the Baltimore, Maryland-headquartered digital services integrator said Tuesday.

Delali Dzirasa, CEO of Fearless, expressed confidence in Paiva and Hsu helping advance the company’s tech innovation and social impact.

“Though they have their complementary expertise in a variety of public and private industries, M&A integration, and developing diverse, future-focused team, what is more impressive is the shared commitment to improve lives and impact the world while growing,” the Fearless chief executive added.

Paiva brings to Fearless more than three decades of experience in private and public sector leadership, holding executive vice president, COO and other C-level posts. He is also a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

As Fearless COO, Paiva will be responsible for providing critical strategy and process structure to help the company grow.

“With Joe as COO, we’re positioning ourselves to provide exceptional client delivery at an even larger scale,” said Dzirasa.

Meanwhile, Hsu has experience in managing high-growth software and information technology services businesses. He was CEO of global product development and R&D outsourcing services provider Symbio for over 15 years and was chief executive of data analytics company Catalyte for six years after that.

